Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,253 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 297,733 shares during the period.

Shares of TUA stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

