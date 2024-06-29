Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $236.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average is $253.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

