Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBJL. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBJL stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

