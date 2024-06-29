Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $312.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average of $292.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

