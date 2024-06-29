Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 49,813 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 204.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,813 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 11.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 63.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

