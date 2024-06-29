Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $340.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.39.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

