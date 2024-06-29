Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,636 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

