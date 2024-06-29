Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.63.

NYSE CAT opened at $333.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

