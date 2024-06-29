Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 161.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CQP opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

