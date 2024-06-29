Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 489,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 33,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

