Citigroup Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $102.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.