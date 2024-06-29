Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 12th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $31.38.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
