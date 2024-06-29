Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 12th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.