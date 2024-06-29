Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CZBT opened at $25.40 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

