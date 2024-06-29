Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.71. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 483,771 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

