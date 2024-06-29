Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.760-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix
In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
