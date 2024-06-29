Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $563.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.61. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.27 and a 12-month high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

