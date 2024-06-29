Courier Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 237,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Duke Energy by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

