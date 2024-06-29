Courier Capital LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

