Courier Capital LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $297.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $300.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.