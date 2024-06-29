Courier Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $203.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

