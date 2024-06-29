Courier Capital LLC Sells 546 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.