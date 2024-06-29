Courier Capital LLC Sells 7,784 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

