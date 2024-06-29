Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.55.

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cummins by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 316,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

