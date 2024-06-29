CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.