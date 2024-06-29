Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.