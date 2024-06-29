Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 1,846 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $222,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 24th, Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kerry Acocella sold 2,931 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $320,797.95.

DDOG opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

