David Michael Harper Acquires 9,000 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Harper purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.03 per share, with a total value of C$18,225.00.

Geodrill Stock Up 16.1 %

GEO stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.94 million, a P/E ratio of -231.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$3.30.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.74 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2167488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

