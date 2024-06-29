Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCTH. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 225,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 811,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

