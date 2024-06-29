Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

