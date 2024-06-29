Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLR. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $108.68 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

