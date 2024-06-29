DLK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $199.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

