Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

TSE DNG opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$191.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.70.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

