Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

EKSO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.