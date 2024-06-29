Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s 2nd Largest Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 5.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $905.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $915.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.