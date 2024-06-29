Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $905.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $860.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $915.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.