Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $906.79 and last traded at $904.15. 482,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,921,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

The company has a market cap of $860.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

