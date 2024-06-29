EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $365.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.52 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

