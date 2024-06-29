Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $289.83 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

