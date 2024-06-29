Enzi Wealth Sells 113 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Enzi Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.2% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $114,666,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

META opened at $504.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,512 shares of company stock worth $113,597,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

