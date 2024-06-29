EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

