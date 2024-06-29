EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 1,822,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,227,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

EQTEC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.98.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

Featured Articles

