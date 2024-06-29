Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $69.36 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,014,000 after buying an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,071,000 after buying an additional 395,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

