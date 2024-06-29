Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.45. 2,823,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,202,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 888.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

