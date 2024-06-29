FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $299.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average is $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.