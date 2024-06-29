FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.1 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

FIBRA Terrafina stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Featured Stories

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

