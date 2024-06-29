Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,937 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

