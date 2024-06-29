Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $193,050,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $170,372,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

