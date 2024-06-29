First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

First Busey Trading Up 3.6 %

First Busey stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. Analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Busey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Busey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

