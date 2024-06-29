First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $280.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.52.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,131. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

