Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 12,330,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 50,798,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 374.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $836,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.